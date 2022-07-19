Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Buys 1,084 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 61.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.01.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.58. The stock had a trading volume of 135,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,418. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $59.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.451 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

