Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,242 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 640,731 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $97,895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $609,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 160,190 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $24,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.3% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 13.5% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 97,167 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.08.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $4.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.80. 170,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,597,979. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $163.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

