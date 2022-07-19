Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,084 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $973,798.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hannasch acquired 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,853 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,248 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $21.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,213.06. 2,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,070. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,059.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,020.08. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,503.30 and a 1-year high of $2,267.40. The firm has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.87 by $3.16. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $26.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.05 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,169.41.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

