Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Acquires 1,155 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 605.2% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.42.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.05. 80,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,960,577. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $87.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.57.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.16%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

