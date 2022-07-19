Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $193.16.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Roku from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Roku Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $88.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.69. Roku has a 52-week low of $72.63 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.02 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Roku will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $182,803.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,125.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $182,803.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,125.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Roku by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

