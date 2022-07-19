Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rockwell Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RMTI opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.40. Rockwell Medical has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $8.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 474.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 24.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Rockwell Medical by 20.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 92,046 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Medical by 39.7% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,130,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,150 shares during the period. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $2,853,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.