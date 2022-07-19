Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ RMTI opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.40. Rockwell Medical has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $8.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.
Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 474.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.
Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.
