Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Given a $219.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) has been assigned a $219.00 price objective by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ROK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.35.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $11.70 on Tuesday, reaching $216.40. 1,056,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,496. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.39. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 419.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.