Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) PT Lowered to CHF 400

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from CHF 450 to CHF 400 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Roche from CHF 395 to CHF 370 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Roche from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roche presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.33.

Roche Stock Performance

Shares of RHHBY traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.80. 1,541,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,822. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. Roche has a 12 month low of $37.88 and a 12 month high of $53.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roche

About Roche

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHHBY. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Roche by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roche by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Roche by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Roche by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 63,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Roche by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 504,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,260,000 after purchasing an additional 29,383 shares during the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

Featured Stories

