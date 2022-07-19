Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Takes $236,000 Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD opened at $223.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.93.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also

