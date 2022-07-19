Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 80 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lowered its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,479,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,601,000 after acquiring an additional 42,028 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,087,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,844,000 after purchasing an additional 395,742 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,172,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,228,000 after purchasing an additional 384,628 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,340,000 after purchasing an additional 53,662 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $298,491,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on J shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE J opened at $125.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.11 and a 1-year high of $150.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.06%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

