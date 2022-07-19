Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 79,979 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,979 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 2.8% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.69.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $149.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.30 and its 200-day moving average is $149.30. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $264.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

