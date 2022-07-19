Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $411,000 Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,925,000 after buying an additional 535,197 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $276,446,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,470,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,496,000 after buying an additional 268,302 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,932,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,486,000 after buying an additional 112,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,726,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,075,000 after purchasing an additional 130,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $82.75 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The company has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.60%.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

