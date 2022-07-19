Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $317,000 Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL trimmed its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Newmont were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 11.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV bought a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter valued at $281,000. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:NEM opened at $54.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 0.43. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.31.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,501,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,188.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,501,968.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $3,657,300. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NEM. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.49.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

