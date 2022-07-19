RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Shares Bought by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 258.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 8.7% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Price Performance

RIV opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.21. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $18.75.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.84%.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

