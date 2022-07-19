RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Short Interest Down 36.6% in June

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the June 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 30.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 33.3% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $900,000.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:RMI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.90. 254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,371. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.54.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

