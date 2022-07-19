Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Trading Up 31%

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 31% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.20 and last traded at $31.20. Approximately 2,532 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 53,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $509.99 million, a PE ratio of 92.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $67.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.06 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 27.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 387.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, President Kevin Riley sold 3,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $102,960.07. Following the sale, the president now owns 175,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,974.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REPX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 233.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 300.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 443.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP boosted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 92,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 12,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

Further Reading

