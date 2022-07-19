Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Shares Sold by Saltoro Capital LP

Saltoro Capital LP lowered its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,158 shares during the period. Riley Exploration Permian accounts for 0.4% of Saltoro Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Saltoro Capital LP’s holdings in Riley Exploration Permian were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 443.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 13.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 24,588 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 8.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 373,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after acquiring an additional 27,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Riley Exploration Permian Trading Up 1.2 %

REPX stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.09. 17 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,642. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.01. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.72 million, a PE ratio of 74.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.09). Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 27.96%. The firm had revenue of $67.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is 387.51%.

Insider Transactions at Riley Exploration Permian

In other news, President Kevin Riley sold 3,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $102,960.07. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 175,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,974.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Riley Exploration Permian from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Riley Exploration Permian Profile

(Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.