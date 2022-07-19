Rheos Capital Works Inc. Sells 33,000 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. reduced its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $11,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 977.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 44,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after buying an additional 40,799 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 612.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 194,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,588,000 after buying an additional 56,375 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPOT. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Spotify Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.89.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:SPOT opened at $103.57 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $89.03 and a 12 month high of $305.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.38.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.50. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.