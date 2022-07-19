Rheos Capital Works Inc. Has $23.50 Million Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 245.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares during the quarter. Bill.com makes up approximately 1.1% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Bill.com worth $23,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 540.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BILL. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Bill.com from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Bill.com from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.26.

NYSE BILL opened at $125.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of -43.31 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.54 and its 200 day moving average is $172.45.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.01). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 54.96%. The company had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 9,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $1,094,002.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,271.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,167,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,970 shares in the company, valued at $9,217,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 9,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $1,094,002.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,271.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,088 shares of company stock valued at $4,751,127. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

