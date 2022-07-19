Rheos Capital Works Inc. Has $17.47 Million Stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,700 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $17,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 1.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Ameresco by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Ameresco by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $44.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.73 and a twelve month high of $101.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average is $58.31.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMRC. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $85.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.08.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

