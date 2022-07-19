Rheos Capital Works Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned 0.06% of Ally Financial worth $9,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,171,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,136 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. raised its position in Ally Financial by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 3,544,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,775,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,249,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,520,000 after buying an additional 877,609 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,193,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,048,000 after buying an additional 1,754,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,874,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,855,000 after buying an additional 484,696 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.77.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

