REVV Price Reaches $0.0188 on Top Exchanges (REVV)

REVV (REVV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. In the last seven days, REVV has traded up 16.8% against the dollar. REVV has a total market cap of $5.24 million and approximately $654,518.00 worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REVV coin can currently be bought for $0.0188 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,118.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007929 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

REVV Coin Profile

REVV (REVV) is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime.

REVV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

