Reviewing Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) & CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI)

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) and CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Health Catalyst and CF Acquisition Corp. VI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Catalyst -57.95% -19.88% -11.86% CF Acquisition Corp. VI N/A N/A -8.26%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.5% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of CF Acquisition Corp. VI shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Catalyst 0 0 9 1 3.10 CF Acquisition Corp. VI 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Health Catalyst and CF Acquisition Corp. VI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Health Catalyst currently has a consensus target price of $32.64, indicating a potential upside of 113.03%. Given Health Catalyst’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Health Catalyst is more favorable than CF Acquisition Corp. VI.

Volatility and Risk

Health Catalyst has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Health Catalyst and CF Acquisition Corp. VI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Catalyst $241.93 million 3.43 -$153.21 million ($3.10) -4.94 CF Acquisition Corp. VI N/A N/A -$17.91 million N/A N/A

CF Acquisition Corp. VI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Health Catalyst.

Summary

Health Catalyst beats CF Acquisition Corp. VI on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc. in March 2017. Health Catalyst, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in South Jordan, Utah.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VI

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries CF Acquisition Corp. VI was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

