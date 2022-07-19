Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Air Canada (ACDVF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Air Canada (OTCMKTS: ACDVF):

7/12/2022 – Air Canada was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/7/2022 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$31.00 to C$30.00.

6/28/2022 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$26.00.

6/28/2022 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$25.00.

Air Canada stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.74. The stock had a trading volume of 21,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,845. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,723.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.16. Air Canada has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $22.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.04.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 828.99% and a negative net margin of 39.95%. Research analysts predict that Air Canada will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

