Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 19th (ARGGY, BROS, CTMX, CZR, DDOG, FWRD, HAS, IBIBF, OPGN, RACE)

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2022

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, July 19th:

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY). Sanford C. Bernstein issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird to a neutral rating.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. to a market perform rating.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp to a sector weight rating.

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp to a sector weight rating.

IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) was downgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners to a neutral rating.

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE). Sanford C. Bernstein issued a market perform rating on the stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp to a sector weight rating.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp to a sector weight rating.

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA). Raymond James issued an outperform rating and a C$2.65 target price on the stock.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp to a sector weight rating.

