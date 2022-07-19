Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 19th (ARGGY, BROS, CTMX, CZR, DDOG, FWRD, HAS, IBIBF, OPGN, RACE)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, July 19th:

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY). Sanford C. Bernstein issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird to a neutral rating.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)

was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. to a market perform rating.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp to a sector weight rating.

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp to a sector weight rating.

IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) was downgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners to a neutral rating.

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE). Sanford C. Bernstein issued a market perform rating on the stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp to a sector weight rating.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp to a sector weight rating.

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA). Raymond James issued an outperform rating and a C$2.65 target price on the stock.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp to a sector weight rating.

