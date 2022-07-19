Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for abrdn (SLFPF)

abrdn (OTCMKTS: SLFPF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/13/2022 – abrdn was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

7/13/2022 – abrdn was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/6/2022 – abrdn had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 187 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.15).

7/1/2022 – abrdn was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/15/2022 – abrdn was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

abrdn Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SLFPF remained flat at $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday. abrdn plc has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

