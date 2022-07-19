RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) Short Interest Down 27.2% in June

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the June 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen Lawrence B acquired a new stake in RenovoRx during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in RenovoRx during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RenovoRx during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 11.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RenovoRx Trading Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ:RNXT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.95. 3,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,490. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.71. RenovoRx has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $16.74.
RenovoRx Company Profile
RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RenovoRx (RNXT)
- High-Yield Dividend Hasbro May Have Hit Bottom
- High-Yielding ManpowerGroup Inc. Goes On Sale
- Analysts Consider Meta Platforms Undervalued And A Recession Hedge
- Is It Time To Get Defensive With Lockheed Martin?
- What is Causing Apple’s Stock to Fall Despite Strong Demand?
Receive News & Ratings for RenovoRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenovoRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.