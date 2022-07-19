RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) Short Interest Down 27.2% in June

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the June 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen Lawrence B acquired a new stake in RenovoRx during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in RenovoRx during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RenovoRx during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 11.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RNXT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.95. 3,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,490. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.71. RenovoRx has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $16.74.

RenovoRx ( NASDAQ:RNXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts predict that RenovoRx will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

