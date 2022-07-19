Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Acquired by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,263,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 209,836 shares during the quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum makes up approximately 2.1% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $231,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 704.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.50.

Insider Activity

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $1,677,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,948,581.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,729. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.98 and a 200-day moving average of $179.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.81. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $135.46 and a 52 week high of $211.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.20 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 27.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.36%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading

