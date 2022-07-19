Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Up 8.1%

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.73 and last traded at $19.70. 3,286 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,148,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RLAY. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Relay Therapeutics Trading Up 10.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Transactions at Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.47% and a negative net margin of 15,373.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $46,307.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,046.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,101 shares of company stock valued at $716,381. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,216,000 after purchasing an additional 99,696 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,857,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,456,000 after purchasing an additional 188,679 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,105,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,094,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 244,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 19,236 shares in the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

