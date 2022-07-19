Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Lake Street Capital from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Rekor Systems to $8.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Rekor Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Rekor Systems Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ REKR opened at $1.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61. Rekor Systems has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $14.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rekor Systems ( NASDAQ:REKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 248.26% and a negative return on equity of 34.28%. The company had revenue of $3.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. Research analysts predict that Rekor Systems will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Arctis Global Llc acquired 243,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $524,389.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,089,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,092,620.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REKR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,436,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after acquiring an additional 167,584 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,066,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after acquiring an additional 315,534 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $10,552,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 26,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 316,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 12,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and implements transformative mission-critical intelligent infrastructure solutions and services for transportation management, public safety, and commercial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Rekor One Traffic Management solutions, including software modules for roadway monitoring and response, an incident detection and management solution; traffic and infrastructure analytics to capture data for roadway and infrastructure analytics and planning; and live and archival traffic view for situational awareness of what is happening on roadways.

