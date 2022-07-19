Regentatlantic Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $17,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.70.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 2.6 %

NOC stock opened at $449.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $344.89 and a 12-month high of $492.30. The stock has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $463.89 and its 200 day moving average is $438.95.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

