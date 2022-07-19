Regentatlantic Capital LLC Trims Stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 679,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 37,585 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $10,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 472,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 6.8% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 305,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 19,354 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 51,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. 44.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 86.36% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

GBDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

