Regentatlantic Capital LLC Trims Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,359 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $8,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.2 %

CTSH stock opened at $65.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $63.26 and a 52 week high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

