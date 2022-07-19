Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 185 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,706 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $7,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Cigna by 6,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cigna by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $283.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cigna Stock Performance

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,568,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,551,925. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,572,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,568,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,551,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 127,038 shares of company stock valued at $34,356,583 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CI opened at $268.35 on Tuesday. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $282.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.21.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.73 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.79%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

