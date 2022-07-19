Regentatlantic Capital LLC Increases Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $12,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 15.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 28.4% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $78.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.10. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

