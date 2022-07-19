Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $6.51 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.94.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $297.95 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $330.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $91.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

