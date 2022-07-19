Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $44.85 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,074,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780,129 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $44,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 83,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,702,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 75,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $666,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,210,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,804,000 after acquiring an additional 758,824 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYV opened at $36.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.13 and a 200-day moving average of $40.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

