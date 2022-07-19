Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $23.46 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,992 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 0.7% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $23,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $40.54 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $61.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.03 and a 200 day moving average of $45.07. The company has a market capitalization of $183.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.