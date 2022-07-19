Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $11.48 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $11,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Allstate by 9.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 56,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 7.0% during the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 17.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:ALL opened at $119.77 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.48%.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Argus downgraded shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.75.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.