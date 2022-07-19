Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB) Shares Down 3.4%

Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.35 and last traded at $18.35. 3,625 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 2,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.
Redwood Capital Bancorp Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average of $21.27.
Redwood Capital Bancorp Company Profile
Redwood Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Redwood Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, construction and development loans, term loans for machinery and equipment, and lines of credit for working capital, as well as industrial, agricultural, and personal credits.
Featured Stories
