RedFOX Labs [old] (RFOX) Reaches Market Cap of $1.98 Million

RedFOX Labs [old] (RFOX) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 19th. One RedFOX Labs [old] coin can now be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RedFOX Labs [old] has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $14,149.00 worth of RedFOX Labs [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RedFOX Labs [old] has traded flat against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,006.05 or 0.99997242 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004548 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007995 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004199 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004542 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
About RedFOX Labs [old]
RedFOX Labs [old] (RFOX) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs [old]’s total supply is 501,236,441 coins and its circulating supply is 135,724,845 coins. RedFOX Labs [old]’s official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io. RedFOX Labs [old]’s official website is redfoxlabs.io.
Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs [old]
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs [old] directly using US dollars.
