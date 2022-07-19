Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Given a $45.00 Price Target by KeyCorp Analysts

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) has been assigned a $45.00 price objective by analysts at KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RRR. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Shares of RRR stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.77. 20,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,902. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.96.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 81.97%. The business had revenue of $401.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 55,553 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,592,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,794,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

