Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Netflix (NFLX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) recently:

7/18/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $245.00 to $196.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $355.00 to $198.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/14/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $405.00 to $365.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $220.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $245.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

7/7/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $295.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/6/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $275.00 to $170.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/5/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $293.00 to $210.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $300.00 to $210.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $230.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/23/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. to $196.00.

6/21/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $240.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/14/2022 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $157.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Societe Generale from $330.00 to $170.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $186.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $265.00.

6/2/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $497.00 to $261.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $350.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $190.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.23 and a 200 day moving average of $308.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,612,150,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Netflix by 526,574.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,163,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,790 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 85.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,875,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

