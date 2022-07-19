Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/14/2022 – Axalta Coating Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $34.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Axalta Coating Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $33.00 to $30.00.

7/11/2022 – Axalta Coating Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $31.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2022 – Axalta Coating Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/28/2022 – Axalta Coating Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/2/2022 – Axalta Coating Systems was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/25/2022 – Axalta Coating Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NYSE:AXTA traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $24.09. 62,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,816. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average of $26.38. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.44 and a 52-week high of $34.12.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,587,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $407,731,000 after buying an additional 1,589,343 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,216,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $503,967,000 after buying an additional 8,395,583 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,880,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $492,847,000 after buying an additional 822,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $315,984,000 after buying an additional 674,477 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,477,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $232,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

