Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Holdings Lifted by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

O stock opened at $69.47 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.44.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 291.18%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

