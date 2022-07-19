Raymond James Trims Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Target Price to C$13.50

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$14.75 to C$13.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NSR. Cormark reduced their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$17.50 to C$10.75 and set a “tender” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Haywood Securities reiterated a “tender” rating on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$11.60 to C$8.80 and set a “tender” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.44.

Nomad Royalty Stock Down 3.1 %

NSR traded down C$0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$8.72. 14,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,599. Nomad Royalty has a 1-year low of C$7.34 and a 1-year high of C$11.04. The stock has a market cap of C$536.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 872.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98.

Nomad Royalty Company Profile

Nomad Royalty ( TSE:NSR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$17.46 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Nomad Royalty will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. The company owns a portfolio of 22 royalty, stream, and other interests. Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

