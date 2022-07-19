Raymond James Lowers Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$46.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CCO. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Cameco from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.18.

Shares of CCO stock traded up C$0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$30.27. The stock had a trading volume of 697,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,810. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.06 billion and a PE ratio of -203.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.33. Cameco has a 52-week low of C$19.68 and a 52-week high of C$41.05.

Cameco ( TSE:CCO Get Rating ) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$398.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Cameco will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Caroline Marie Gorsalitz sold 9,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.40, for a total value of C$292,469.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,484,547.37.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

