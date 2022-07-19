Ravencoin Classic Achieves Market Capitalization of $235,619.25 (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $235,619.25 and $9,771.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,912.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,517.81 or 0.06926810 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00023950 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.53 or 0.00257992 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00114839 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.28 or 0.00653904 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.73 or 0.00537296 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006328 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,536,351 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.