Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) Short Interest Down 40.5% in June

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 533,900 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the June 15th total of 896,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Rafael Price Performance

Shares of RFL stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $2.32. The stock had a trading volume of 183,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.90. Rafael has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70.

Get Rafael alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rafael

In other Rafael news, Chairman Howard S. Jonas bought 3,225,806 shares of Rafael stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,999.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,338,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,362.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rafael

About Rafael

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RFL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rafael in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rafael in the 4th quarter valued at $1,457,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rafael in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rafael in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rafael in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Rafael Holdings, Inc holds interests in clinical and early stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate. It engages in the leasing of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rafael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rafael and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.