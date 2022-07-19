Radicle (RAD) Hits Market Cap of $58.75 Million

Radicle (RAD) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 19th. In the last seven days, Radicle has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. Radicle has a market capitalization of $58.75 million and approximately $6.24 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radicle coin can now be purchased for $1.91 or 0.00008222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,192.75 or 1.00052977 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007566 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003979 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
About Radicle
RAD is a coin. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 30,824,463 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle.
Buying and Selling Radicle
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
